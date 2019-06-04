Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci Earns 2019 Best Law Firms Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci has been selected as a Best Lawyers® 2019 Best Law Firms award winner. The distinction was granted for the law firm's work in medical malpractice law, personal injury litigation, and product liability litigation, all for plaintiff's and based on the law firm's Springfield, Missouri branch. The law firm was ranked Tier 1 in both medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation, and Tier 2 in product liability litigation.

This is not the first time the law firm has received this prestigious award. Previous selections include the 8th Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms".

The recipients of the award are selected for outstanding legal work that makes a positive impact on their communities and the legal world as a whole. Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci has a reputation of acting as legal leaders, especially for complex and high stakes personal injury casework.

Additional information about the Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News can be found by visiting https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/johnson-vorhees-martucci/overview/60941. More information about Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci can be found at https://www.4stateslaw.com/.

