Johnson/Turner Legal Opens Wayzata Office to Serve Twin Cities' Western Metro Area

FOREST LAKE, Minn., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson/Turner Legal, a full service Minnesota law firm with practice areas in family law, estate planning, probate, real estate, civil litigation, criminal law, bankruptcy, and business law, has opened its fifth Minnesota office in Wayzata's Colonial Square.

The firm's new Wayzata office is located at 1155 East Wayzata Blvd., Suite 10. Johnson/Turner Legal also has offices in Forest Lake, Lake Elmo, Woodbury, and Blaine.

"Strong client relationships and our commitment to service are the driving force behind the firm's growth," said firm Partner Chris Johnson. "With the opening of the Wayzata office, we are continuing to build a firm that is capable of assisting our clients throughout the Twin Cities with their most pressing legal issues."

Johnson noted that many of the firm's existing clients are from the Western metro area of the Twin Cities and the new office will provide them with a more convenient location. In addition, one of the firm's newest partners, Kelly Sater, is president-elect of the Wayzata Rotary and will be working in the new Wayzata office. Johnson/Turner Legal is a member of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce and the Twin West Chamber of Commerce.

"We look forward to being involved in and contributing to the West metro community," said firm Partner Erin Turner. "Community service is deeply ingrained in the members of our firm and is an important part of our firm's culture."

Turner said the Wayzata office will be fully staffed to serve clients in all service areas, including family law, estate planning, probate, real estate, business service, litigation, and more.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized Johnson/Turner Legal as 10 Best in Client Satisfaction. Several of the firm's attorneys have achieved a "10" rating by Avvo, have been named Super Lawyers, and have been recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by the American Society of Legal Advocates.

For more information, visit johnsonturner.com.

