Join the International Window Film Association in Celebrating National Window Film Day on April 30, 2018

"National Window Film Day is a valuable opportunity for families, homeowners, drivers, or any other citizen, to learn about the benefits of this affordable technology," said John Parker, President of the IWFA. "We're proud to consistently support National Window Film Day and we encourage our members and industry as a whole to participate, as well."

NWFD highlights the many benefits of window film and emphasizes how professionally installed window film is a good choice for the environment over replacing older windows entirely. A professional installation of window film helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs and may also be eligible for green energy rebates.

"From increased energy efficiency to protection from 99 percent of UV rays, professionally installed window film offers home and business owners an affordable improvement to help save money and the environment," said Darrell Smith, Executive Director, IWFA. "We are very happy to see the growing support of National Window Film Day and the window film industry from our nation's officials."

