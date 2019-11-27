Jones|Carter Hires Former Program Manager for the Panama Canal Expansion Program to Lead Construction Engineering and Inspection Division

"Rick brings incredible project experience we can leverage to build a CE&I presence in the marketplace," said Bob Aylward, President and CEO of Jones|Carter. "He is a very thoughtful leader with tremendous experience and insights and I think he is going to be a great addition to our team."

Volk has worked on various notable construction projects in his career. In his previous role, he acted as Program Manager on the $5.25 billion Panama Canal Expansion Program where he provided executive oversight of program management services to the Panama Canal Authority. Volk also led the four-mile extension of the Los Angeles subway and turned around the over budget Mopac improvement project in Austin, TX.

"It was refreshing to hear the strategic thinking behind the approach of Jones|Carter," Volk said. "The position of where the business is now and what that prepares this company for in the future is exciting. It's a very exciting time to be a part of this company."

Volk has a proven track record with project awards. He was successful in negotiating a $7.9 billion contract to widen Interstate 81 in Virginia, which consisted of planning, finance, public relations, permitting, right-of-way, utility coordination, design, construction, maintenance and toll operations. In addition to project awards, Volk has experience with P&L management, organic growth strategies and delivery of P3 projects.

About Jones|Carter

For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering New-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Best Place to Work.

