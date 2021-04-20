Joolez, Inc., Ecommerce Marketplace Powered by Behavioral Science & AI, Announces Opportunity to Invest in its Reg. CF Public Offering

AI Startup looking to Disrupt the Diamond Industry Tweet this

Joolez is a diamond ring marketplace powered by behavioral science and a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. Joolez's mission is to change the way consumers shop for diamonds and rings online with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

"Getting engaged is a wonderful experience but purchasing a diamond engagement ring can be nerve-wracking. We wanted to take fear and frustration out of the equation and become the go-to marketplace for diamond engagement rings," said Yuri Iskhakov, CEO of Joolez. "What we do is far from easy, so to have supportive investors that are just as passionate about our mission as we are, is why we decided to launch our crowdfunding campaign on MicroVentures." Mr. Iskhakov continued.

Headquartered in New York's Diamond District, Joolez's top tier team has a combined 25 years of experience in the diamond industry and has interviewed hundreds of couples, gaining insight into what can help make the purchasing experience less fraught and more joyous. The company leverages its global diamond network membership to provide an array of stones to meet a customer's wants and wishes and is continuously exploring relationships with other jewelry vendors to expand inventory options at low costs.

"The team is developing a "Shop Together" feature to address a growing demand for couples to make the important diamond ring buying decisions together. This feature is intended to help ensure the proposer doesn't pick the wrong ring which could cause conflict or resentment," said Eidan Itzhaki, COO of Joolez.

