Joseph Savasta continues to support The Viscardi Center, a leading nonprofit group that empowers people with disabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacticalpr:// For many years, Joseph Savasta has lent his time and provided ongoing financial support for the various programs and services that enable The Viscardi Center to further enhance the lives of children and adults with disabilities.



Mr. Savasta believes in The Viscardi Center's mission and programs that provide this vitally important work.

The Viscardi Center is a network of non-profit organizations that provides a lifespan of services that educate, employ, provide empowerment to children and adults with disabilities. Mr. Savasta embraces the Viscardi Center's vision to create a world in which people with disabilities have every opportunity to lead meaningful, fulfilling, and productive lives.



Mr. Savasta serves as a member of The Viscardi Center Board of Directors. https://www.viscardicenter.org/about/leadership/boards-of-directors/



The Viscardi Center was founded in 1952 by Dr. Henry Viscardi, Jr. who himself wore prosthetic legs. The Doctor served as disability advisor to eight U.S. Presidents from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Jimmy Carter and became one of the world's leading advocates for people with disabilities.

The centers network of non-profits is comprised of the following:

Abilities, Inc. An organization that prepares adolescents and adults with disabilities for entry or re-entry into the workforce through job training, employment placement, transitional services, career counseling and more.

The Henry Viscardi School serves children with severe physical disabilities whom are medically fragile. This school provides an option when a local school district cannot meet the academic, health and assistive technology needs of the child.

Kornreich Technology Center (KTC) is a hands-on laboratory where education, evaluation, and training services are offered to children and adults with disabilities as well as others who require assistive devices for work or home due to illness, injury or healthy aging.

National Business & Disability Council (NBDC) an employer membership organization and comprehensive resource for disability employment best practices.

