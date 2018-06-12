Josh Bersin to Deliver Keynote at InstructureCon 2018

Bersin's keynote, "Learning in the Flow of Work: The New Paradigm," will explore the current renaissance in corporate learning. With micro-learning, self-authored videos and other new content made available on a daily basis, many business leaders and learning and development professionals are struggling to align these resources to the needs of their businesses and employees.

"As an analyst following the HR tech and learning markets for more than 20 years, it is clear to me that organizations are rethinking their talent and learning programs at an unprecedented rate to improve productivity and create meaningful employee experiences," said Bersin. "We are seeing a whole new paradigm for HR technology, one that embeds it into the flow of work."

In his research-based presentation, Bersin will discuss how to bring a myriad of resources together in a way that benefits businesses and meets the demands and expectations of organizational workforces. His presentation will demonstrate how a new set of technology and content providers, coupled with a re-energized market of LMS and talent systems, can and will reinvent corporate learning over the next decade.

During the conference, Bridge customers, analysts and other industry leaders, will share insights and recommendations for creating meaningful employee engagement experiences and modernizing workplace training and development.

To register for Big Top Bridge, visit https://events.bizzabo.com/InstCarn2018/page/1321886/bridge.

ABOUT JOSH BERSIN

Josh Bersin is an analyst, author, educator and thought leader focusing on the global talent market and the challenges and trends impacting business workforces around the world. He studies the world of work, HR, leadership practices and the broad talent technology market. He is often cited as one of the leading HR and workplace industry analysts in the world.

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge by Instructure is an innovative, outcome-focused learning and performance management suite that empowers businesses to develop their workforce, ensure a better employee experience and increase employee retention through performance and learning management software. That way, businesses take care of their most valuable asset — their people. Learn more at www.GetBridge.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

CONTACTS:

Becky Frost

Senior Director, Corp. Communications

Instructure

801-869-5017

becky@instructure.com

Linda Galloway

President

insidHR Communications

303 863 8620

lgalloway@insidhr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/josh-bersin-to-deliver-keynote-at-instructurecon-2018-300662138.html

SOURCE Bridge by Instructure

Related Links

https://www.getbridge.com

http://www.Instructure.com

