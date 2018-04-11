JR Automation Acquires Setpoint Systems and Setpoint, Inc.

"We look forward to working closely with the Setpoint businesses, leveraging their tremendous capabilities to further build out our world-class global industrial automation solutions platform," JR Automation Chairman and CEO Mike DuBose says. "As part of JR Automation, Setpoint Systems and Setpoint Inc. will become even more effective, bringing together their history of excellence and innovation with JR Automation's global footprint and capabilities. This is an exciting step for JR Automation, the Setpoint businesses, our customers, partners, and teams."

"With the backing of JR Automation, Setpoint will be able to meet the needs of our customers even more effectively and increase our team's ability to lead the industry in developing innovative solutions," said Mark Coy, President & CEO of Setpoint Systems.

In a joint statement, Joe Van Den Berghe and Joe Cornwall, co-Principals of Setpoint Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition. "Today is an exciting day for our team at Setpoint. Our customers, employees, and vendors will be the long-term beneficiaries of this combination. We have found the JR Automation values, culture, and capabilities to be closely aligned with those of Setpoint and we look forward to being part of the newly broadened JR Automation team."

About JR Automation

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing and technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more. JR Automation employs nearly 1,700 people at 16 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Setpoint Systems

Based in Ogden, UT, Setpoint Systems is a full service lean automation engineering company that specializes in design, build, and controls programming of turn-key custom automation solutions designed to precisely meet each customer's specifications and needs. The company specializes in robotics, assembly equipment, material handling, testing & inspection, and induction heating automation solutions. Visit https://www.setpointusa.com for more information.

About Setpoint, Inc.

Located in Ogden, UT, Setpoint Inc. has a 25+ year history of successfully designing and implementing motion control systems, including custom rides and attractions for the top amusement and theme parks in the world. Setpoint's team of experts has a combined 160 years of engineering and manufacturing experience and has created over 80 attractions worldwide, with many of these being world-first and one-of-a-kind. Visit https://setpointinc.com for more information.

