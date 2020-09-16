JSBell Law Launches Divorce Practice

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JSBell Law is proud to announce a new practice area - divorce law. This expansion represents a critical step in the firm's growth strategy and efforts to help dissatisfied spouses deal with one of the most challenging life events successfully.

James S. Bell, Founder of JSBell Law, is a renowned attorney with experience in handling cases involving large settlements and verdicts. He can easily qualify as the most accomplished lawyer of his generation having been responsible for securing the largest personal injury verdict in America in 2017.

Bell is a seasoned litigator proven to secure high settlements in complex and contentious negotiations. He takes an innovative approach when researching and presenting cases in court. He is responsible for many legal careers nationwide, and many of his students still take his wise counsel to date before taking cases to trial.

By including divorce law into the firm's practice, Mr. Bell hopes to bring to an end the era of "painful" divorce processes. Together with a team of other seasoned attorneys in the firm, Mr. Bell will work to resolve financial, property, and child-related issues of divorce in a swift and painless manner. The firm will handle negotiations and litigations arising from the divorce process.

Besides simplifying complex divorce matters related to pensions, retirement plans, future earnings, tax liability, and pre & post-nuptial agreements, Mr. James Bell and his team will utilize their litigation expertise to tackle nuanced issues on multi-state divorce, international custody matters, venue selection, and child protection issues during divorce processes.

Mr. Bell is a firm believer in personal and active representation. He will be involved directly in every single divorce case that comes to the firm. This sets the firm apart from competitors known to delegate majority of their cases to junior associates.

Divorcing spouses who would like to use a law firm with a track record of getting favorable outcomes can contact JSBell Law for a free initial no-obligation consultation.

Website: JSBellLaw.com

Disclaimer: The information provided above does not equate to legal advice, and any prior results shouldn't be mistaken to be a guarantee of similar outcomes. This information can constitute as attorney advertising in some states. All site disclaimers apply.

SOURCE JSBell Law

Related Links

https://www.jsbelllaw.com

