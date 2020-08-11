J.Scalco's New Pop Single Casts a Much-Needed Glimmer of Hope Amid the Gloomy Pandemic - "Under Control"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8th, J.Scalco released a new pop single, "Under Control." The song is a delicate blend of heartfelt lyrics and an empowering tune that cuts deep into the psyche of anyone grueling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Under Control" was produced by Daryl Lamont and will be available on several music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

The relatable new release talks about a couple that "traded blows" right before the quarantine—only to realize that such tussles are minuscule against a global pandemic. They realize the value of having each other. The pandemic helps them realize that life is too uncertain to squander moments with the people who matter most. This is the silver lining in the ongoing pandemic. It's the glimmer of light Scalco tries to share with the world through his new single.

Scalco explained the inspiration behind his new song: "Yes, the pandemic has wreaked havoc, exacting a terrible toll on nearly all aspects of social and economic life. But I don't believe that's the full picture." He goes on to point out that "If you look around, people are appreciating family more. Couples are rekindling romantic sparks that had been dimmed by their overly busy schedules. Parents are spending time with their children more than ever before. In other words, people are healing—and I want to send that message across through my music."

Scalco's expressive observations and the relatable, distinctive sound of "Under Control" should resonate with a large audience.

About J.Scalco…

Raised in New Orleans, J.Scalco moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and music. He quickly found himself working on national commercials, hit television shows and major motion pictures with bit parts and Under5s, but always dreamed of bigger and better things. He decided it was time to develop and produce his own material.

For more information about J.Scalco and to hear this new single and others visit https://www.jscalco.com

"Under Control" (Audio) on YouTube: https://youtu.be/_tERv7hIWaQ

