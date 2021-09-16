JSI to Implement New USAID Maternal, Newborn, and Child Nutrition Activity in Laos

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc. has been selected to lead the new USAID Laos Maternal Child Health and Nutrition Activity. The 5-year, $35 million activity will support the Government of Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) to design, manage, and monitor high-quality and integrated reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and nutrition services.

The activity will strengthen local capacity, and use collaborative learning, adaptive management, and human-centered design to improve health and nutrition outcomes while weaving gender equality and social inclusion throughout the approach. JSI has more than 20 years of experience in Laos' health sector and will continue to build collaborative relationships with the government, community-based health systems, provincial health offices, village health volunteers, and communities to catalyze these changes.