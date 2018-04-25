Judge Peggy Hora (Ret.) Will Speak in Sweden at the 6th Annual World Forum Against Drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Peggy Hora (Ret.), President and Co-Founder of Justice Speakers Institute LLC (an essential resource on national and international justice issues), will be a featured speaker at the 6th World Forum Against Drugs on Monday, May 14th in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Judge Hora will discuss recovery from alcohol and other substance use disorders when it is initiated by the criminal justice system, as well as the benefits and outcomes of Drug Treatment Courts.

Judge Hora (Ret.), President and Co-Founder of Justice Speakers Institute, will speak at the World Forum Against Drugs in Sweden next month.

The biannual World Forum Against Drugs (more information here) is presented under the patronage of H. M. Queen Silvia of Sweden. It is three conferences in one; a joint project of the World Federation Against Drugs, European Cities Against Drug, and the Swedish National Movement Against Drugs, and hosted by the City of Gothenburg. (Register for the conferences here.)

While the United Nations Drug Conventions are clear on what goals drug preventive work must have, there are varying views about how to realize them in practice. The Gothenburg events will go in-depth on best practices and strategies for implementing the updated international standards for prevention.

Judge Hora is considered a founder of the problem-solving courts' movement, which offers real help and healing to people with substance use disorders all over the world. Therapeutic jurisprudence was the focus of her near-30 years on the bench and remains the heart of her endeavors today through Justice Speakers Institute and its sister organization, Justice Speakers International.

She presided over one of the first drug treatment courts in Alameda County, California, held leadership positions in numerous national and international organizations promoting and developing specialty courts, and is an Honorary President of the International Therapeutic Jurisprudence Society.

She was a visiting scholar at the University of Tasmania School of Law, and the 2009-2010 Thinker in Residence appointed by the Premier of South Australia to recommend policies for their justice system.

Judge Hora continues to speak frequently at conferences and provide hands-on training and consulting to jurisdictions worldwide including Chile, Israel, Japan, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

­­­­­­­­­­­Justice Speakers Institute, founded in 2016, is the gateway to Justice System leaders worldwide. Its founders and associates are internationally recognized experts with decades of experience and mastery over 300 subjects impacting the justice system.

CONTACT: Brian MacKenzie, Justice Speakers Institute, 248.231.9228, 193932@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/judge-peggy-hora-ret-will-speak-in-sweden-at-the-6th-annual-world-forum-against-drugs-300635987.html

SOURCE Justice Speakers Institute

Related Links

http://justicespeakersinstitute.com

