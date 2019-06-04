Jumptuit Announces Appointment of Robert K. Barbetti to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Finance

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Finance, Inc. announced today that Robert K. Barbetti will join the Board of Directors. Jumptuit Finance is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Robert Barbetti is a Managing Director and a Global Head at JP Morgan's Private Bank. Mr. Barbetti's long career has led to an extraordinary expertise in finance. Mr. Barbetti is renowned for his work with Boards for the world's leading companies. He has authored numerous industry articles, and the financial press, including the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, seek his views.

Mr. Barbetti's vast experience spans the financial landscape, and he serves on several professional committees, including the ABA-Joint Committee on Employee Benefits, the editorial board of the Journal of Compensation and Benefits, and the BNA Tax Management Compensation Planning Advisory Board. He publishes and lectures frequently on his field of expertise for such professional organizations as ALI-ABA, the Practicing Law Institute, the ABA Joint Committee on Employee Benefits, Committee of Banking Institutions on Taxation, the New York State and City Bar Associations, the New York State Bankers Association, the Conference Board, Yale University's School of Law and New York University School of Law's Tax Institute, Institute on Wealth Management and LL.M. program.

"Bob brings tremendous energy, dedication, warmth and generosity and a wealth of knowledge and experience to Jumptuit," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "He will be indispensable in helping to guide and structure Jumptuit Finance through its accelerated growth phase."

About Jumptuit

Jumptuit analyzes more data to provide you with less information – only that which is highly relevant and useful in helping you to make better informed decisions.

The Jumptuit Data Platform solves the problem of information overload and data fragmentation by autonomously delivering hyper-relevant information and insights to users and organizations based on Jumptuit's Dynamic Awareness™ of their activity.

The Jumptuit Data Platform is positioned at the intersection of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Blockchain, facilitating the secure, compliant, compatible and intelligent exchange of data between organizations in all market sectors, unleashing the power of data and relevant insights.

