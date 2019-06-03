Jumptuit Announces Meredith E. Peguero Joins the Jumptuit Management Team as Senior Vice President of Operations from J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit, Inc. announced today that Meredith E. Peguero will join Jumptuit, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Meredith served as a Vice President at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, advising ultra-high net worth individuals and executives from the technology industry, specializing in pre-transactional structuring of their personal and corporate assets totaling over $2.5BN AUM. Meredith was also a J.P. Morgan Chase Global Ambassador and member of the Private Bank's Digital Wealth Management committee, where she helped lead the advancement of client-facing technologies and systems. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Meredith worked in operations at TrialGraphix, the nation's largest litigation technology firm, logistically orchestrating temporary war room build-outs and trial team support throughout the U.S.

Meredith is passionate about equal access to healthcare for children and the economic empowerment of women. She served as co-chairwoman for the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Young Ambassadors Board and operations committee member for the Hospital's Diamond Ball Gala and Wine, Women & Shoes fundraising events - raising over $3mm in two years. Meredith serves as an Aminta Ventures Ambassador, where she educates professional and philanthropic women about becoming angel investors, and is an active member of The Commonwealth Institute, a non-profit organization devoted to advancing businesswomen in leadership positions. At J.P. Morgan, Meredith served as a Women on the Move regional outreach lead to help advocate for the success of women in the firm and in communities around the world.

"Having worked with Meredith for nearly two years while at J.P. Morgan, I can say with confidence that she is the consummate professional who consistently adds value to everything she does and we are excited to have her join the Management Team," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Jumptuit is tackling some of the toughest unresolved issues in the tech industry today. These include turning the full power of technologies like AI and Blockchain to empower individuals to achieve their goals and objectives, providing greater protections and automated enforcement around data and Data Rights for All, and developing innovative shareholder-friendly approaches to capitalization. The best way to solve these problems is by building a diverse and representative team from the ground up."

"I've had the pleasure of working with the Jumptuit management team for nearly two years, yet I knew after my first meeting that they had something special," said Meredith Peguero. "Every corporate executive and business owner that I worked with, across both private and public companies, was pressured to make faster decisions based on scattered, incomplete and often stale information. Through a platform that combines Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and the security of Blockchain, Jumptuit provides such management teams with simplified, hyper-relevant information points, removing the need to sift through immaterial data and freeing their minds to ponder strategic business decisions. The tech is brilliantly complex, but the result is simple: Jumptuit gives back time."

