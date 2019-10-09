Jumptuit Announces the Appointment of Simon Levine to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Finance

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Finance, Inc., announced today that Simon Levine has joined its Board of Directors. Jumptuit Finance is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc., and part of the Jumptuit Group.

As head of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank for Florida, Mr. Levine is responsible for six offices including Miami, Naples, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Tampa and Orlando. He leads a team of wealth management professionals that serves individuals, family offices, foundations and endowments.

Previously, Simon held various leadership positions in J.P. Morgan's New York office. As Chief Compliance Officer, he sat on the Private Bank's Operating Committee and managed a global compliance program and a team of more than 300 compliance professionals across the world. He also served as Chief Operating Officer for the Private Bank's investments practice. Before joining J.P. Morgan, Simon spent five years in private legal practice, specializing in the financial services sector, advising broker-dealers, investment advisors, investment companies, banks and alternative investments. Simon earned his B.S. from Connecticut College and his J.D. from the George Washington University School of Law.

"Simon's achievements to date are a reflection of his high-achiever attitude. He brings tremendous insight, persistence and thoughtfulness, as well as proven leadership ability in everything he touches," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "His experience and skills will be invaluable in helping Jumptuit Finance accelerate through the next phase of its hyper growth."

