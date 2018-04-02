Junior League of Los Angeles to Host First Annual Touch-A-Truck

From big rigs to emergency response vehicles, children are invited to explore, climb, and touch vehicles of all shapes and sizes at this exciting event! There will be activities for all ages. Come meet the people who build, protect and serve Los Angeles County or get creative at the arts and crafts table. Food trucks will be on-site offering lunch and snacks for purchase. It's a wonderful way to enjoy the beach, socialize within the community, and bond with friends or family.

Proceeds from ticket sales support JLLA's work in the Los Angeles community. Members participate in direct service projects focused on education, and the self esteem and empowerment of foster youth with community partners such as Alliance for Children's Rights, Children's Bureau, Mar Vista Family Center, The People Concern, United Friends of the Children, and Uplift Family Services.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling (323) 957-4280. Individual tickets and family packs are available. Please inquire about corporate sponsorship opportunities. Free admission for children ages 2 and under.

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES

The Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) is an organization of over 1,100 women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Now in its 92nd year of service, JLLA seeks to improve access to resources for Los Angeles area transition-age youth and underserved students seeking higher education.

For more information, contact:

Rachael Rollins, Public Relations Chair

communications@jlla.org

