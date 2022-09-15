Jurny Consolidates Tech Operations for Boutique Hotels and Short-Term Rentals with Industry-First All-in-One Management Operating System

This Performance-Based Proptech platform Combines Advanced AI, Smart Tech and 24/7 Multilingual Human Support to Optimize Operations, Cut Costs and Augment Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny, Inc. , the hospitality tech company powering flawless operations and modern guest experiences for top independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental properties, today announces its own all-in-one Management Operating System. The Jurny OS base platform is both comprehensive and easy-to-use for everyday hosts to manage the expanding complexities within hospitality, all seamlessly connected to a guest-driven mobile app and a variety of smart hardware to automate the in-room experience. Optional upgrades to the full Jurny MOS or MOS Pro provide an ever-expanding unified dashboard with features like dynamic pricing and automated responses to online reviews. The MOS and MOS Pro subscription layers offer unparalleled technology automation and access to data points for maximizing revenue streams.

Jurny MOS Dashboard for short-term rentals, boutique hotels and aparthotels.

"Hotel and short-term rental businesses are becoming more difficult, time-consuming, and expensive to run and scale under constantly changing market conditions," said Luca Zambello, CEO and co-founder of Jurny. "Currently, the tech experience is fragmented and often requires operators to learn and manage multiple technology systems, programs and interfaces - creating new inefficiencies instead of resolving them. A single dashboard and unified inbox makes life for operators easier and more lucrative and ensures a consistent, first-class guest experience."

Through Jurny MOS, owners and operators receive a complete Property Management System (PMS) with all of the ancillary capabilities seamlessly integrated, including data and insights from leading hospitality tech providers such as Breezeway, Wheelhouse, AutoHost, Minut and others. Additionally, the platform includes optional smart hardware and a mobile app to automate every guest's in-room experience, guest-facing global support staff needed to field queries 24/7 or dispute unfair reviews, and an accounting team to manage chargebacks.

Jurny MOS: Run Your Properties More Efficiently

Jurny OS - PMS with features like an Access Control System, Mobile App control, plus:

A.I. Pricing for real-time room-night pricing changes

Guest Screening and Reputation Tracker

Property Care Reporting and Request System

Jurny MOS Pro: Jurny MOS with Higher Automation and More Data, including:

Distribution and Revenue Management

Virtual Front Desk and Inquiry Support

Accounting and Review Management

The CEO and Co-founder of Minut, a technology partner helping hosts be good neighbors, supports the Jurny MOS: "Jurny's vision of tech-first, on-demand hospitality deeply resonates with us at Minut. We're proud to partner with Jurny to provide privacy-safe insight from inside their properties. Their MOS is known for its sophisticated automation that power efficient operations and increase profit. Together, we're making short-term rentals more efficient, more profitable, and most importantly, more sustainable."

Properties using the Jurny MOS outperform average properties by 125% ARR and exceed industry-standard performance goals by 160%. When leveraging the platform's reputation management capabilities, operators see gross operating margins of 70% or more consistently.*

"Jurny developed an unparalleled tech solution to address the most common barriers for operators: hardware, cost and ease-of-use," said Leron, owner of The Vibe in East Nashville. "Our experience with Jurny MOS reinforced our understanding of Jurny's deep understanding of operators' pain points and further underscores its dedication to pioneering the future of hospitality with market-first technology."

Launched in 2017 as an operator for independent hotels and aparthotels, Jurny implemented its software solutions as a proof of concept. The company has since raised $12.5 million for global expansion and reached triple-digit growth with occupancy rates at double the industry standard.

For more information on this complete hospitality solution including the Jurny MOS and MOS Pro, please visit www.jurny.com . To start cutting costs, raising revenue and elevating the guest experience immediately, contact [email protected] for a complimentary property assessment.

About Jurny:

Jurny is a hospitality tech company powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world's most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties. Jurny MOS (Management Operating System) is the industry's first vertically integrated system for hotel and short-term rental operators to consolidate all apps, fees, and providers in one place. Not only does this enhance operator visibility via easy-to-use dashboards, but the same connectedness is provided to guests via a mobile app for a fully automated stay. Jurny's one-stop solution takes property operations and guest experience to the next level, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering a new wave of the hospitality revolution defined by tech-first, on-demand hospitality. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com , and join the conversation on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

*Data provided by Jurny clients before and after implementation of the Jurny MOS. Industry standards and goals are subject to change but are available here.

Media Contact:

Kevin Allen

(949) 478-1581

[email protected]

SOURCE Jurny