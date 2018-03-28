Just Graduated, and Ready to Launch a Business? Hold That Thought a Decade or So

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of successful entrepreneurs, most people envision Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook billionaire, who started his business in his dorm room before he even turned 20. But, if you believe that's the norm, think again.

In reality, more than half of all businesses with staying power were founded by entrepreneurs in their mid-thirties, according to research conducted by the small business publication, FitSmallBusiness.com. Other notable factors can be found HERE.

FitSmallBusiness.com Chart for Best Age to Start A Business

The publication analyzed publicly available data from leading sources as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Kauffman Foundation and Global Entrepreneurship, then applied key metrics to the data including: business survival rate, level of education, industry experience, earning capacity, perceived opportunities, and age range of highly profitable founders and determined that the following factors determine that the best age to start a business is in one's mid-thirties.

The 6 Key Factors

More than half of businesses with lasting power were founded by entrepreneurs in their mid-thirties Successful founders started in their mid-thirties Professional opportunities are greatest in one's mid-thirties Many successful founders have advanced degrees Most business owners have significant industry experience Entrepreneurs in their mid-thirties are near peak earnings

"While there are certainly great examples of young entrepreneurs who have found huge success, for most people, there are actually many barriers to success at any early age," says Eric Noe, Editor-in-Chief, FitSmallBusiness.com. "We discovered that many of the key ingredients to launching and growing a successful business come later in life – such as finishing one's education, putting aside sufficient savings, and having a reliable professional network," he adds.

About FitSmallBusiness.com :

With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 1.2 million. FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.

For more information on this list and this topic, please contact Sarah Johnson, 192427@email4pr.com, 917-864-6355.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-graduated-and-ready-to-launch-a-business-hold-that-thought-a-decade-or-so-300620753.html

SOURCE FitSmallBusiness.com

Related Links

https://fitsmallbusiness.com

