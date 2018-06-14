JUUL Labs Implements New Social Media Policy for Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in Ongoing Effort to Combat Underage Use and Drive Awareness of Mission to Help Adult Smokers

Additionally, JUUL Labs has a dedicated internal team focused on reporting inappropriate content to social media companies and has partnered with several of these companies to proactively remove posts, pages, and unauthorized offers to sell product targeted at underage users. Recent examples of social media platforms taking action include the removal of @JUULNation, @Doit4JUUL, and @JUULCentral from Instagram. As part of the Company's ongoing enforcement efforts, it also worked to report and remove more than 10,000 illegal online sales since February from various online marketplaces.

"While JUUL already has a strict marketing code, we want to take it one step further by implementing an industry-leading policy eliminating all social media posts featuring models and instead focus our social media on sharing stories about adult smokers who have successfully switched to JUUL," said Kevin Burns, CEO of JUUL Labs. "We also are having success in proactively working with social media platforms to remove posts, pages and unauthorized offers to sell product targeted at underage accounts. We believe we can both serve the 38 million smokers in the U.S. and work together to combat underage use - these are not mutually exclusive missions."

Today's announcement follows the launch of the Company's new print, digital, and radio educational campaign for parents and educators to make factual information about JUUL more accessible. In April, the Company committed $30 million over the next three years dedicated to independent research, youth prevention, and community engagement efforts, including parent education. People are encouraged to visit JUUL's web page, www.JUULFacts.com, to learn more about the product and how JUUL is working to prevent underage use of vapor products.

About JUUL Labs

JUUL Labs is a consumer product company dedicated to eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. The company's research shows more than one million smokers have already switched to JUUL, and we are working to enable millions more to switch in the coming years through technological innovations.

