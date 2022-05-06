J.W. Kelly Announces Debut Book, "Revenge Has No Bounds" the first Novel introducing the Montana character Mack Power set to be a Series of books

"Revenge Has No Bounds" brings a fresh Montana character to popular culture introducing Mack Power, a formidable, yet relatable everyday man. Available in Manuscript form for Publishing.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicky Press Media announces writer J.W. Kelly's first Novel "Revenge Has No Bounds" from a book series that is available to be published.

If you're a fan of Lee Child's "Running Blind" and his Jack Reacher character, C.J. Box's "Open Season" and his Joe Pickett character, Ruth Ware's "One by One", Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None" you're going to love J.W. Kelly's Western in disguise- thriller "Revenge Has No Bounds" and the writer's powerful character Mack Power in the first book of a series to come.

Mack is an ex-Montana sheriff, an ex-U.S. Army helicopter pilot, and an ex-military policeman. At six-foot-four and two hundred and thirty pounds, Mack is an imposing guy. But he also has a vulnerable and flawed side as he's haunted by the mysterious circumstances surrounding his mother's death and his semi-successful attempts to avoid following his alcoholic father into the grave. When Mack is not righting the wrongs of humanity, he favors strumming his old guitar that's been passed down through generations of Power family men picking up gigs when he can get them as he wanders his beloved state of Montana. Think of Lee Child's Jack Reacher character in that women want to be with him and men want to be him. But instead of rambling about the United States ensuring justice is served like Jack, Mack Power does his work entirely in Montana—and often by unconventional means.

"LEWISTOWN, MONTANA. What began as a weekend reunion for longtime friends and graduates from Greenwich, Connecticut's Crestwood Hill Academy boarding school, ended with ten dead and only one survivor. It's thought there is at least one local among the deceased." — and so the roller coaster ride locked-room thriller begins!

In the heart-thumping novel "Revenge Has No Bounds'', the first novel in the Mack Power series, follow Mack as he races to rescue the survivors stranded at the Elk Horn Hideaway, a remote hunting lodge deep into the Durfee Hills and thirty miles away from civilization. The cast of lodge characters includes an investigative reporter, a wealthy New York banker, a social media star, a black-market dealer, an eccentric artist, a priest, an explorer, a Russian oligarch's daughter, a personal assistant, the lodge caretaker, and the lodge's chef—one of which is on a killing rampage, but why? Will Mack make it to the lodge in time? And is there really only one survivor as the breaking news article suggests? Just like Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None" you'll be up late into the night devouring page after page until you get to the gripping surprise ending.

