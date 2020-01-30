K-12 Reading Market in the United States, 2020 Survey-Findings Report - Core Materials Used, Purchasing Decisions, the Shift to Digital
Jan 30, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 provides data on the U.S. market for reading instructional materials, including the projected dollar size of that market in 2020.
The report examines what reading curriculum resources schools use for instruction, assessment and remediation. Looking beyond what is being used, the report provides information on what components are important to educators when they consider reading resources.
K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 is part of a publication series reporting on the instructional materials markets for reading, mathematics, science and social studies. Where appropriate, statistics in the new report are compared to those in the prior publications. Also included are breakdowns of materials used in grades K-2, grades 3-5 and grades 6+.
The report is built on the results of a 21-question survey that was mailed to 20,000 educators in October 2019, and on the publisher's ongoing coverage of the instructional materials market. The survey mailing list included classroom teachers, reading teachers and curriculum/instruction supervisors. Data from the survey is provided in full in a lengthy appendix.
Topics analyzed in this new report include:
- Core reading instructional materials used, by publisher
- Supplemental materials being used by educators
- Reading assessments used to track student progress
- How schools try to help struggling readers
- Leveling systems schools use to match materials with student reading levels
- Websites teachers are tapping for reading resources
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: State of Reading 2019-2020
- Impact of State Adoptions
- Perspectives from the Core Basal Market
- Perspectives from the Supplemental Market
- Reading Collections
- Digital-Print Hybrids
- Beyond Content
- Supplemental Spending for Reading
- Supplemental Spending by Sub-Group
- What Supplementals
Chapter 3: Using a Core Reading Program
- Core Reading Programs in Use
- Important Attributes of Core Math Programs
- Core Reading Program Use: Print or Digital
- How Long Current Core Reading Program Has Been in Use
- Choosing the Same Program Again
Chapter 4: Reading Beyond the Core
- Leveling Systems in Use
- Assessments in Use
- Addressing Reading Intervention and RTI
Chapter 5: The Shift to Digital
- Device Most Often Used for Digital Access
- Websites Accessed for Reading
Chapter 6: Purchasing Decisions
- Who Makes Reading Purchasing Decisions
- Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Reading Resources
List of Tables
Table 2.1: Reading Purchasing 2020-2021 Versus 2019-2020
Table 2.2: Estimates of Reading Spending by Classroom
Table 3.1: Use of a Core Program by Subject Area
Table 3.2: Use of a Core Program by Grade-Level
Table 3.3: Use of a Core Program by Educators' Years of Experience
Table 3.4: Use of a Core Program by State
Table 3.5: Use of a Core Program by Provider
Table 3.6: Core Reading Programs in Use
Table 3.7: Important Features in Core Programs
Table 3.8: Core Reading Program Access by Grade Level
Table 3.9: How Long Current Core Reading Program Has Been in Use
Table 3.10: Choose the Same Program Again by Subject
Table 3.11: Choose the Same Program Again by Program/Provider
Table 4.1: Primary Reading Instruction Tool If Not a Core Program
Table 4.2: Primary Reading Instruction Tool If Not a Core Program by Grade Level
Table 4.3: Leveling Systems Used in Reading Instruction Over Time
Table 4.4: Leveling Systems Used by Grade Level
Table 4.5: Leveling Systems Used in Selected States
Table 4.6: Reading Assessments Students Take
Table 4.7: Reading Assessments Taken by District Enrollment
Table 4.8: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI; 2019, Classroom Teachers, Reading Teachers, 2017
Table 4.9: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI by Grade Level
Table 4.10: Addressing Reading Intervention/RTI in Selected States
Table 5.1: Reading Instruction Time Spent Using Digital Tools or Content Over Time
Table 5.2: Device Most Often Used for Digital Access
Table 5.3: Websites Accessed for Reading by Grade Level
Table 6.1: Who Makes Reading Purchasing Decisions
Table 6.2: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources
Table 6.3: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources by Grade Level
Table 6.4: Criteria for Selecting Supplemental Resources by State
