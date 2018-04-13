K-12 Science Market & STEM Outlook in the US 2017-2018: Who are the Leading Providers of Core Programs for Science Instruction

This report provides information on the curriculum materials used by educators for science instruction in U.S. classrooms. The 2018 report is one of a series of annual reports from the publisher providing data on the choices schools are making as they select resources for core K-12 subjects.

K-12 Science Market and STEM Outlook is based on a survey of educators during the 2017-2018 school year. Those educators included classroom teachers, science teachers, science department chairs and instruction/curriculum supervisors.

Data provided in this report includes:

who are the leading providers of core programs for science instruction;

how much of science instruction time is spent using digital tools or content;

what are the most important criteria when science curriculum materials are selected.

Report provides additional insight on:

the extent to which Next Generation Science Standards have been adopted, and how they are being implemented;

whether schools are integrating science, technology, engineering and math curriculum into a single STEM curriculum, and the methods used to accomplish that;

the level of interest among science educators in emerging areas, including coding, robotics and virtual reality.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Table Next Generation Science Standards States

Trends Influence Purchase Decisions

Picking, Building, Using

State Of Science 2017-2018

Shifts In Supplemental Spending For Science

Table Estimates On Supplemental Science Spending

New Standards Adopted

Table Implementation Of Next Generation Science Standards

Broadening Science To Stem

Table Progress Toward Integrating Science, Technology, Engineering And Math Into Stem

Table Approaches To Integrating Science, Technology, Engineering And Math Into Stem

Using A Core Science Program

Table Use Of A Core Program By Subject Area

Table Use Of A Core Program By School Level

Source For Core Science Program

Table Sources For Core Science Programs

Table Core Program Source By School Level

Table Core Program Source By Location

Important Attributes Of Core Science Programs

Table Ranked Attributes Of Core Science Programs, Top Three

Table Ranked Attributes Of Core Science Programs By School Level

How Long Current Core Science Program Has Been In Use

Table How Long Current Core Science Program Has Been In Use

Choosing The Same Program Again

Table Would You Choose The Same Science Program Again?

Additional Science Resources

Table Resources Used Beyond Core Science Textbook Series

With A Textbook, Or As A Textbook Replacement

Table How Additional Resources Are Used

Use Of Hands-On Science Kits

Table Use Of Hands-On Science Kits

Emerging Interest Areas And Resources

Table Interest In Emerging Science Resources

The Shift To Digital

Table Science Time Spent Using Digital Tools Or Content

Device Most Often Used For Digital Access

Table Device Most Often Used By Digital Access

Science-Related Websites Used Or Recommended

Table Top 15 Science-Related Websites Used Or Recommended

Purchasing Outlook

Table Science Purchasing 2017-2018 Versus 2016-2017

Who Makes Science Purchasing Decisions

Table Who Makes Science Purchasing Decisions

Criteria Driving Supplemental Science Purchasing

Table Criteria Driving Supplemental Science Purchasing

