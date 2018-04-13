K-12 Science Market & STEM Outlook in the US 2017-2018: Who are the Leading Providers of Core Programs for Science Instruction

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "K-12 Science Market and STEM Outlook Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides information on the curriculum materials used by educators for science instruction in U.S. classrooms. The 2018 report is one of a series of annual reports from the publisher providing data on the choices schools are making as they select resources for core K-12 subjects.
K-12 Science Market and STEM Outlook is based on a survey of educators during the 2017-2018 school year. Those educators included classroom teachers, science teachers, science department chairs and instruction/curriculum supervisors.
Data provided in this report includes:
- who are the leading providers of core programs for science instruction;
- how much of science instruction time is spent using digital tools or content;
- what are the most important criteria when science curriculum materials are selected.
Report provides additional insight on:
- the extent to which Next Generation Science Standards have been adopted, and how they are being implemented;
- whether schools are integrating science, technology, engineering and math curriculum into a single STEM curriculum, and the methods used to accomplish that;
- the level of interest among science educators in emerging areas, including coding, robotics and virtual reality.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
- Table Next Generation Science Standards States
- Trends Influence Purchase Decisions
- Picking, Building, Using
State Of Science 2017-2018
- Shifts In Supplemental Spending For Science
- Table Estimates On Supplemental Science Spending
- New Standards Adopted
- Table Implementation Of Next Generation Science Standards
- Broadening Science To Stem
- Table Progress Toward Integrating Science, Technology, Engineering And Math Into Stem
- Table Approaches To Integrating Science, Technology, Engineering And Math Into Stem
Using A Core Science Program
- Table Use Of A Core Program By Subject Area
- Table Use Of A Core Program By School Level
- Source For Core Science Program
- Table Sources For Core Science Programs
- Table Core Program Source By School Level
- Table Core Program Source By Location
- Important Attributes Of Core Science Programs
- Table Ranked Attributes Of Core Science Programs, Top Three
- Table Ranked Attributes Of Core Science Programs By School Level
- How Long Current Core Science Program Has Been In Use
- Table How Long Current Core Science Program Has Been In Use
- Choosing The Same Program Again
- Table Would You Choose The Same Science Program Again?
Additional Science Resources
- Table Resources Used Beyond Core Science Textbook Series
- With A Textbook, Or As A Textbook Replacement
- Table How Additional Resources Are Used
- Use Of Hands-On Science Kits
- Table Use Of Hands-On Science Kits
- Emerging Interest Areas And Resources
- Table Interest In Emerging Science Resources
The Shift To Digital
- Table Science Time Spent Using Digital Tools Or Content
- Device Most Often Used For Digital Access
- Table Device Most Often Used By Digital Access
- Science-Related Websites Used Or Recommended
- Table Top 15 Science-Related Websites Used Or Recommended
Purchasing Outlook
- Table Science Purchasing 2017-2018 Versus 2016-2017
- Who Makes Science Purchasing Decisions
- Table Who Makes Science Purchasing Decisions
- Criteria Driving Supplemental Science Purchasing
- Table Criteria Driving Supplemental Science Purchasing
