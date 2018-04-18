Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit

In a speech titled "The Development of Pre-school Kids' Digital Reading in China", Kada Story CEO Sally Xie analyzed the current rigorous development climate in children's digital reading in China, and shared the achievements and results attained by Kada Story since its founding 3 years ago. After the popularity wave of O2O, cross-border e-commerce, and other prominent models, paid digital content became China's TMT investment hotspot. With quality content, advanced technology, and superior know-how in the operation of paid platforms, Kada Story is the undisputed leader in the realm of paid children's digital content in China.

Kada Story was among the first to propose the concept of "elementary reading" in the field of early education in China. "Elementary reading" serves as a cornerstone and core construct of pre-school education, and is vital for forming positive attitudes, fostering a sense of initiative, and building healthy character in pre-school children. The core product, "Talent Program", recently launched by Kada Story, is a pioneering elementary digital Chinese-reading product specially designed for pre-school children. It tackles head-on the three major difficulties faced by parents in China regarding their children's early reading education: content selection, reading accompaniment/explanation, and evaluation/feedback. Presently, users of the Kada Story platform cover 160 countries and regions all over the world, reflecting tremendous global interest in Chinese reading products.

Xie mentioned: "The greatest difference between Kada Story and other content platforms is that Kada penetrates three industries - early education, children's content, and the Internet. This is exactly what TAL's mission is, to advance education through science and technology. As a platform-oriented company, Kada Story will open up to more children's content and content service providers. In addition, forefront technology will be applied to continuously improve data analysis, and artificial intelligence will be employed in smart recommendation systems. A customized personal library will be built for every child, one that a child can call his or her own. An effective smart reading companion will be created and a spiritual/cultural-type consumer platform for China's children will be built in the future".

Kada Story's exciting appearance at this summit provided a rare opportunity for innovative Chinese content platforms to step out into the world, as well as a rare opportunity for high-quality children's content from around the world to enter the Chinese market. Kada Story welcomes content from all over the world to become part of its offerings, and the platform is a portal for them to enter the living rooms of 200 million families in China. At the same time, Kada Story will also provide a one-stop, value-for-money Chinese content solution for companies around the world offering children's content.

Kada Story has established itself in China and has its eyes on the world. As China's leading platform for children's digital content, it motivates early reading among children of pre-school ages, is capable of precise targeting, and has specific goals for various phases. Kada Story is not just a star company in China's education field; it stood out at the ASU + GSV Summit, earning a place as one of the "6 must-know names" in Chinese education technology companies, together with Xueersi, XuetangX, Microduino, JMDedu, and Makeblock.

