KaJ Labs, a Seattle Startup, Pledges to Gift 6,000 Bitcoin ($270M) to El Salvador & Other Nations Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender, LITHO Utility Token Launch

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Now Joel Kasr, founder of KaJ Labs and Lithosphere, has pledged to gift 6,000 BTC to El Salvador and nations like Panama that are adopting bitcoin as legal tender.

The 10-year pledge will distribute the funds in various phases through the KaJ Labs Foundation. The Foundation set aside five percent of the total supply of $LITHO to social responsibility causes and this is the first cause that the foundation will be supporting. While a handful of nations such as Ukraine, Cuba and Germany have approved legislation to govern digital assets, El Salvador is the first to accept bitcoin as legal tender.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele spearheaded the effort to enable cryptocurrency to be allowed as legal tender. It became law in June 2021 and marked a worldwide historic first. It will spur investment in the country and assist the 70 percent of residents that don't have access to traditional banking services. It also aids Salvadorans residing outside the country that send money back to their homeland, that represents 24 percent of El Salvador's GDP.

The country purchased 400 bitcoin worth approximately $21 million the day before it adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender. Individuals that wish to conduct transactions with the cryptocurrency can sign up to the country's wallet app called Chivo with a national ID.

$LITHO was recently launched on Binance Smart Chain. The LITHO utility token is used as gas on the Lithosphere blockchain similar to Ether on Ethereum and can be used for staking, governance of the network along with other value transfer functions. $LITHO is available for purchase via PancakeSwap and other BSC Decentralized Exchanges.

The Lithosphere blockchain will offer scalability and interoperability across multiple platforms that support Byzantine Fault-Tolerant (BFT) consensus for more flexibility, greater accessibility and faster transactions across multiple blockchain networks, while enabling other blockchains to retain complete authority over themselves. Multiple value-transfer methods can be conducted under a single management structure. With Lithosphere's Deep Neural Networks in smart contracts, content creators will be able generate visual art images and tokenize them as non-fungible tokens (NTF). To enhance Lithosphere network's security, individuals earn significant rewards by staking LITHO.

KaJ Labs recently announced a $500,000 $LITHO trading competition on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap running from Sept. 1, 2021 at 7 UTC to Sept. 28, 2021 at 16:00 UTC. Individuals have the opportunity to win a share of the grand prize pool when LITHO is officially listed on 5 CEX (Centralized Exchanges).

Lithosphere brings the future to life with its blockchain technology and unique approach to cryptocurrency. It's the first platform to implement Deep Learning in smart contracts through embedded Deep Neural Networks. Among the innovative features of the platform is its inclusiveness and interoperability with all existing wallets, cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

The launch of Lithosphere and the pledge of 6,000 bitcoin to El Salvador is an important part of the work of the KaJ Labs Foundation's commitment to social responsibility causes. The organization has also donated $5 million toward Ripple's legal defense fund vs. SEC.

Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

