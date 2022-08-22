Kalera Expands Distribution of Hydroponic, Vertically Grown Leafy Greens to Trader Joe's Locations in Texas

Three varieties of Kalera's high-quality, sustainably grown greens are now available at 40 Trader Joe's locations across Texas

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera, a world leader in indoor vertical farming, announces distribution of its ultra-clean, non-GMO, leafy greens to 40 Trader Joe's locations throughout Texas. All varieties are grown at Kalera's Houston facility, emphasizing its commitment to providing locally grown produce to urban areas with traditionally short grow seasons.

Texas-based Trader Joe's shoppers can find Kalera's leafy greens in Krunch, Butter and Frisée whole-head-sized varieties in the produce aisle for $2.99 MSRP.

Kalera's current distribution includes grocery retail stores across the United States and internationally. Kalera products are also sold in Kroger locations in Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, and H-E-B locations throughout Texas.

"The Trader Joe's consumer base is undeniable, as the store is well-known for its low prices on quality, exclusive foods," said Kalera's President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Leighton. "At Kalera, we pride ourselves on innovatively growing nutritious, affordable and accessible greens, making our expansion into Trader Joe's an excellent decision for our consumers."

Using climate-controlled environments and sustainable farming methods such as water recycling and plant nutrient formula optimization, Kalera farms grow ultra-clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense greens without the use of harmful sprays or chemicals. Kalera's 86,000-square-foot Houston-based facility is the largest vertical farming facility in Texas and produces 10 million leafy greens annually.

"Our Houston facility continues to triumph in the regional produce market, providing clean greens that are directly put into the refrigerators of Houston residents," Leighton said. "While we are a company that thinks globally, we act locally and understand that change begins at home."

This year, Kalera has grown its retail store count by 25 percent compared to 2021 and is on track to surpass 40 percent growth by year end.

Kalera currently operates farms in Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Denver, Munich and Kuwait with five farms under construction in Seattle; Columbus, Ohio; Honolulu; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Singapore.

