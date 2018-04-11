Kalibrate Blockchain developing universal patient index

The immutable blockchain index gives patients sovereign ownership of "master keys" that correlate to their private health information. Access to that information is undiscoverable and inaccessible by anyone other than those who hold the keys. Patients can control and easily grant access to their private health information by sharing revocable keys with other parties of their choice.

The index is based on distributed trust protocol. It functions as a permissionless log that does not itself include patient identity or private health information. That information continues to reside with original healthcare providers.

Kalibrate Blockchain is appropriating the new blockchain and cryptocurrency solution space to solve health information exchange problems that have plagued the healthcare industry and defied solution for decades. Traditional privacy protections have failed to effectively guard patient privacy. Exchange of health information across enterprise boundaries has remained inefficient despite billions of dollars invested in electronic health records platforms.

"We believe that this will prove to be the highest and best use for blockchain in healthcare," says Calvin Wiese, president of Kalibrate Blockchain. "No longer will patients lose control of access to their health information by signing coerced HIPAA consents."

The Kalibrate Blockchain team has extensive experience in health information management, healthcare problem-solving, consumer health, medical records, computer science, healthcare finance, and biotech.

Kalibrate Blockchain will be structured as a Wyoming corporation. The security offering will be an equity security with the grant of a utility token that will qualify as Wyoming token property.

Kalibrate Blockchain, located in Orlando, Florida, develops platforms for the secure exchange of health information across enterprise boundaries without compromising patient privacy. Its platforms allow patients to securely and efficiently control and share their personal health information with healthcare providers and other parties of their choice.

