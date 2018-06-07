Kat Von D Named as Honoree for the 2018 Latino Spirit Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kat Von D has been named as an honoree for the 2018 Latino Spirit Awards for achievement in Business and Entertainment. The Latino Spirit Awards, established by the California Latino Legislative Caucus, recognizes influential role models – many who have overcome tremendous obstacles – in a variety of categories for their positive contributions to the community.

Kat Von D

The 17th Annual Latino Spirit Awards were announced in May at the California State Capitol in Sacramento. 10 honorees were named, including TV personality Liz Hernandez, U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas-Varela, journalist Lupita Lomeli and humanitarian Cheech Marin among others. All of the honorees serve as a reminder of the talent within the diverse Latino community and are a source of inspiration to all Californians.

Kat Von D, whose name is Katherine Von Drachenberg, is a talented artist, author, musician, activist and successful business woman. She was born to Argentinian and Mexican parents in Montemorelos, Mexico—a heritage she celebrates in her artwork and business. Von D began tattooing at the age of 14 in Los Angeles and in 2007 opened up her own shop, High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood. She eventually starred in her own television show, LA Ink, which was based on her tattoo shop. In 2008, Kat Von D defied expectations, taking the world by storm by launching a high-performance, vegan and cruelty free makeup collection: Kat Von D Beauty, which is sold in 35 countries exclusively at Sephora and Debenhams.

Von D's passion for animals, humanity and the environment has inspired her activism. She has effectively leveraged her business to raise funds for a variety of charitable organizations including Project Chimps Annual Sanctuary, the Farm Sanctuary and the California Wildlife Center. Kat Von D is the author of three New York Times best-selling books, and will launch a vegan shoe line later this year.

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY:.

Kat Von D Beauty was created and launched in 2008. Inspired by the inks of her world-famous tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, Kat created an unstoppable, beloved makeup brand that specializes in long wear, high pigment, and full coverage beauty products that empower you to unleash your inner artist.

In her nonstop pursuit of creating the most perfect beauty products you've never imagined, Kat Von D tests and wears everything she makes, drawing endless inspiration from her experience as an artist, tattooer, musician, animal-rights activist, social media leader, and creator. Praised and cherished for her artistry, authenticity, innovation, and quality obsession, Kat Von D is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the industry.

As a passionate animal-rights activist, Kat Von D is committed to ensuring 100% Cruelty Free beauty and 100% Vegan makeup within her line. In recognition of her work, Kat was the recipient of the Animal Rights National Conference's Celebrity Animal Advocate Award and named Vegan Celebrity of the Year in 2017. Kat Von D Beauty has twice been awarded Best Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Company by peta2 in their Annual Libby Awards.

Kat Von D Beauty is distributed in 31 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Naimies, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 24 countries worldwide.

