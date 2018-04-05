Katalyst Technologies Acquires Nova Techset

"When considering this transaction, it became clear that Nova Techset could really benefit from Katalyst's financial strength and IT capabilities, while Katalyst would benefit by adding a list of top-tier publishing clients, a new business location in London from which to target the UK and Europe, as well as two additional services facilities in India. It just made great sense," says Rahul Shah, CEO, Katalyst Technologies.

"We are thrilled about our new association with Katalyst," says Vivek Nagarkatti, Executive Director, Nova Techset. "Their size and strength will assist us in scaling up to meet the needs of our current and prospective publishing clients all over the world. In fact, since becoming part of Katalyst, we are already seeing strong growth within our existing accounts, and new customers are being added every month."

Katalyst Technologies has immediately expanded Nova Techset's access to IT and investment resources to grow the business and speed new technology solutions to the publishing market. Katalyst is also considering other strategic acquisitions in the publishing space.

About Nova Techset

Nova Techset is a leading global supplier of prepress services to the STM and academic publishing world, providing pre-editing, copyediting, composition, and ePub solutions as well as a full range of project management services for books and journals. Formed as a combination of the original SR Nova and Techset Composition businesses, with delivery centers in Bengaluru and Chennai, and offices in the UK and the US, Nova Techset has over 45 years of combined experience in the STM and academic book and journal prepress market. A staff of over 800 skilled and experienced personnel produces over 1,000,000 book and journal pages a year.

About Katalyst Technologies

Katalyst Technologies is a best-in-class software technology services and solutions provider whose business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst areas of expertise are in ERP, supply chain, engineering, digital & e-commerce, professional services, and e-publishing.

Katalyst Technologies is headquartered in Evanston, IL. With the addition of Nova Techset to its divisional portfolio, Katalyst now has business locations in Illinois, Georgia, London (UK), Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru (India).

