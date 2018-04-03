Kathleen Lally To Retire As Vice President Of Investor Relations, PSEG

"For more than a decade, Kathleen has been a vital link for PSEG to the analyst community," said Dan Cregg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, PSEG. "She has been instrumental in leading PSEG's Investor Relations function and promoting a transparent and open relationship between PSEG executives and members of the financial community. We appreciate all she has done in advancing the IR function in her successful tenure at PSEG, and wish her happiness in her retirement."

Following Lally's retirement, Carlotta Chan, currently Manager, Investor Relations, will assume the leadership of PSEG Investor Relations.

"Carlotta will ensure a seamless transition for the IR function, having worked side by side at PSEG with Kathleen since 2010. We look forward to the continued advancement of the IR function with Carlotta, furthering our strong relations with the investment community into the future," said Cregg.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion and approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 10 consecutive years. (www.pseg.com).

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG blog, Energize!

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate website at http://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the corporate website to review new postings. The "Email Alerts" link at http://investor.pseg.com may be used to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and/or Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kathleen-lally-to-retire-as-vice-president-of-investor-relations-pseg-300623375.html

SOURCE Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Related Links

http://www.pseg.com

