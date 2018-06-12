Kathleen Pavelko announces retirement as President and CEO of WITF

"Serving at the helm of this remarkable organization has been the professional privilege of a lifetime," said Pavelko, 64. "I've had 19 years of executive responsibility to amazing boards, the opportunity to work with a top-notch WITF professional team, and the privilege to serve 2 million Central Pennsylvanians. Now I know it is the right time for me to shift to a new chapter of life, and to pursue some personal goals as well."

WITF Board Chair Mieke Driscoll said: "Kathleen has enhanced WITF's stature in every way. Thanks to her leadership, the organization is financially sound, and recognized statewide and nationally for its excellence in public service. The Board is as committed as ever to WITF's strategic plan and key priorities, including the upcoming launch of PA Post, WITF's new statewide, state-issues news service. Although we will be sad to see Kathleen's tenure as CEO come to an end, the Board will be diligent in finding a worthy successor for this great institution – and to celebrating Kathleen's remarkable legacy of success."

Driscoll said the Board will begin its CEO search promptly, with the goal of having Pavelko's successor in place when she retires at year's end. She said Pavelko has agreed to extend her tenure until a successor is on board.

During Pavelko's tenure, WITF's journalism has been awarded 13 national Edward R. Murrow Awards and the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton for Multimedia Excellence.

Pavelko conceived and led the $21 million capital campaign to build WITF's Public Media Center, which opened in 2007. She also negotiated two spectrum agreements that have generated more than $65 million in assets to WITF.

Pavelko launched WITF's first daily interview program (Smart Talk) in 2008 and three multimedia collaborations as well: Transforming Health (begun 2012), StateImpact PA (launched 2013) and Keystone Crossroads (from 2014).

Prior to WITF, Pavelko served as president of Prairie Public Broadcasting (1996-99), where she created Prairie Public Radio, North Dakota's first statewide public radio network.

In addition to significant national service within public media, Kathleen has also served on local boards, including Penn State Harrisburg's Advisory Board, the Harrisburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Advisory Board of the Harrisburg Corps of the Salvation Army.

Kathleen is married to Eugene Borza, professor emeritus of ancient history at Penn State. They make their home in New Cumberland.

About WITF Public Media

WITF Public Media is a valued source of educational, inspiring and creative content for adults and children in every community in the Central Pennsylvania region. WITF's programs and services reach nearly two million citizens in 19 counties in Central Pennsylvania and significant audiences statewide through its commercial and public radio networks and media partnerships. WITF Public Media comprises public broadcasting stations WITF TV, WITF 89.5 and 93.3, the news networks RadioPA and Pennsylvania Public Radio, websites including WITF.org, Educational Services, and Media Solutions.

