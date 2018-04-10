kathy ireland® Worldwide Names Steve Glick Executive Vice President of Content and Broadcasting

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to kiWW® and EE1," says Kathy Ireland. "Many of us at kiWW® have known him for years, and some of us also had the pleasure of working with him on various projects while he was an agent. Steve is incredibly talented, has great integrity and is deeply philanthropic as exemplified by his work as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the CLARE Foundation and an Advisory Board member of House of Hope. We very much look forward to working with Steve as we expand our entertainment and broadcasting ventures," adds Kathy.

Steve Glick began his career at the William Morris Agency mailroom as an agent trainee, working his way up to SVP, Senior Scripted Packaging Agent and Worldwide Head of the Directors Division, representing actors, directors, writers, producers and production companies over his twenty four year tenure at the agency. He also served as SVP at International Creative Management, and most recently served as a consultant for Lotus Entertainment, setting up a feature film written/produced/and directed by Stan Brooks which will shoot this summer.

In his new position as Executive Vice President of Content and Broadcasting, Mr. Glick will report to Mr. Stephen Roseberry, President of kathy ireland® Worldwide and Level Brands, Inc.'s subsidiaries EE1 and I'M1, who also serves as President of kathy ireland® Health & Wellness. "We are pleased to have Steve join us as we continue to grow our strong entertainment and broadcasting associations. His decades-long experience and proven record of great accomplishments in the entertainment industry will be a tremendous asset to us as we move forward in fulfilling our future goals," says Mr. Roseberry.

"I'm excited to be joining Kathy, Stephen, and the entire teams at EE1, I'M1, kathy ireland® Health & Wellness, and kathy ireland® Worldwide," says Mr. Glick. "I am grateful to help facilitate great and new content and broadcasting opportunities with a company that deeply cares about its customers, partners, and the global community," adds Mr. Glick.

Steve Glick resides in Southern California and in the New York Tri-State area.

