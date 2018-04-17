Katon Direct to Present at 2018 ASPR Annual Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katon Direct, the industry leader in targeted recruitment marketing for healthcare employers, will be a presenter at the 2018 Association of Staff Physician Recruiters (ASPR) Annual Conference, which will be held April 21st to April 25th at the Sheraton Grand Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

Katon Direct will be presenting "Cultivating Candidate Relationships" on Monday, April 23rd at 11:15 am. The ASPR annual conference has a rigorous submission approval process, and Katon Direct was selected to present on account of its 15 years' experience in healthcare recruitment marketing and continual evolution and focus on the candidate experience.

"Engaging experienced physician and provider talent is more challenging than ever," states Anthony Gentile, Managing Partner of Katon Direct. "With physician shortages expected to continue to grow into the future, healthcare recruiters need innovative strategies to attract top clinical candidates. I'm excited to present at the ASPR Annual Conference and help physician recruiters solve their most challenging recruiting needs."

Highlights of the discussion on Monday, April 23rd will include:

How highly-targeted recruitment marketing generates more physician candidate leads for healthcare clients

How to drive talent through the decision funnel to generate more engagement and hires

Why the candidate experience is more important than ever for physician recruiting success

Katon Direct will also have a presence on the exhibition hall, in booth 209. There, attendees are encouraged to learn about the newest updates to Katon's healthcare recruitment solutions portfolio, which focus on improving the candidate experience to generate more candidates for clients.

About Katon Direct

Over the last 15 years, Katon Direct has helped connect healthcare organizations to top quality clinical professionals, using innovative programs and specialized micro marketing techniques.

