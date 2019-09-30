Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market to 2025: Market Forecast by KVA Rating, Applications, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By KVA Rating (Below 30 KVA, 30.1-60 KVA, 60.1-150 KVA, 150.1-300 KVA, 300.1-500 KVA, 500 KVA-1000 KVA And 1000.1 KVA-3000 KVA), by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-25.

Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market is expected to witness substantial growth primarily due to developing construction sector along with government initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure sector. Diesel generators up to 60 kVA acquired the majority of the volume share in the overall diesel generators market owing to rising demand for such generators in the commercial and industrial domains. Additionally, these segments are expected to undergo healthy growth due to the positive outlook for the oil and gas sector over the coming years.



In 2018, the industrial application accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues owing to efforts by the Kazakh government to further develop the oil sector and diversify the industrial sector. This would lead to an increase in demand for diesel generators for auxiliary and backup power supply in the industrial domain. Infrastructure and commercial verticals are also expected to experience healthy growth during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market are - AKSA, Caterpillar, Teksan, Cummins and other Chinese and Turkish brands.



The report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Report:

Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Size and Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Forecast, until 2025.

Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Share, By Regions

Historical Data of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.

Historical Data of Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.

Historical Data of Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By kVA Rating.

Market Size & Forecast of Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By kVA Rating.

Historical Data of Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By Applications.

Market Size & Forecast of Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By Applications.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

3.2. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018



4. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Kazakhstan Country Indicators

4.2. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

4.3. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Industry Life Cycle

4.4. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2025F

4.7 Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F



5. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Trends



7. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

7.1. Kazakhstan Below 30 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.2. Kazakhstan 30.1-60 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.3. Kazakhstan 60.1-150 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.4. Kazakhstan 150.1-300 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.5. Kazakhstan 300.1-500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.6. Kazakhstan 500.1 kVA-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.7. Kazakhstan 1000.1 kVA-3000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



8. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Kazakhstan Residential Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.2. Kazakhstan Commercial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.3. Kazakhstan Industrial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.4. Kazakhstan Infrastructure Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



9. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Price Trend Analysis



10. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1 Kazakhstan Below 75 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

11.2 Kazakhstan 75.1-375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

11.3 Kazakhstan Above 375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018



12. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2025F

12.2. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



13. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market, Competitive Landscape

13.1. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

13.2. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. Kazakhstan Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Caterpillar Inc.

14.2. FG Wilson Ltd.

14.3. Cummins Inc.

14.4. Himoinsa S.L.

14.5. Kohler-SDMO

14.6. Aksa Power Generation Limited

14.7. Teksan Generator



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xc8g8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

