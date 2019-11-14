KBShimmer Introduces Polish & Beauty Expo

Event organizer Christy Rose says, "As the marketplace changes to favorite online shopping, it is easy to lose that personal connection with customers and fans. Polish & Beauty Expo offers many ways for attendees to interact with their favorite brands, and to see in person on trend products. The opportunity that PBE provides customers to touch and smell before buying is priceless. As a brand owner, I love seeing the smiles on my fans faces when they realize that the nail polish, scrub, or piece of jewelry they wanted, is just as perfect in person as they thought it would be. I am very excited to be able to host so many quality handcrafted and boutique brands for the first Polish & Beauty Expo."

From nail polish, to scrubs, lotions, home fragrance and even jewelry, Polish & Beauty Expo has something for every attendee! The two-day showcase kicks off at 10am, July 18th, with a Polish Making Workshop and will feature over thirty vendors including, Fair Maiden, Cuticula, KBShimmer, Pampered Polishes and Vapid Wax. July 19th offers a day of shopping and tutorials. A full list of vendors and more information on the show schedule can be found on https://polishandbeautyexpo.com.

For those traveling to the Polish & Beauty Expo, there will be a small room block reserved at the Gaylord Opryland Resort with standard guest rooms being offered for $249 a night. They will also offer reduced parking rates. An additional room block is available at The Inn At Opryland for $145 a night.

Tickets for Polish & Beauty Expo will go on sale starting December 1st at 8pm EST and will range in price from $39 for the polish making workshop only to $205 for a VIP Bundle and admission to both the polish making workshop and cocktail reception. Tickets will be available at Eventbrite.

https://polishandbeautyexpo2020.eventbrite.com

https://polishandbeautyexpo.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Lisi – L&S Communications

917.412.0260

kristin@lipstickandsweatpants.com

SOURCE KBShimmer