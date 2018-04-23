Keeler Motor Car Company to launch Drive Keeler, a luxury car subscription service for drivers of the Capital Region

Drive Keeler will give customers the ability to arrange for the right type of vehicle based on their current needs with just a tap on their mobile device. Whether a driver needs an all-wheel drive vehicle in advance of a winter storm, a convertible for a sunny summer drive to the beach, or a luxurious sedan for their daily commute, with the Drive Keeler app users can choose their vehicle from a selection of hand-picked automobiles and either "flip" into their new ride at their convenience or even have it delivered by a friendly Drive Keeler Concierge. The Drive Keeler app is powered by Atlanta-based Clutch Technologies.

"Drive Keeler is a unique option for a customer who may not be in the market for a lease or vehicle purchase," noted Keeler Motor Car Company Chief Executive Officer Jesse Hord, "The service will give subscribers access to a fleet of cars for one monthly payment; there will be no additional insurance costs, maintenance fees, or roadside assistance costs. We even fill the tank with fuel before each delivery. The only thing the customers need to concern themselves with is which vehicle in our garage will best fit their needs for that particular day."

Drive Keeler's initial Pioneer Tier of vehicles is priced at $975 per month and will allow members up to 3 flips per month, and a selection of nearly a dozen different vehicles to choose from including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Honda models, along with a selection of vehicles from outside the Keeler Family of manufacturers. "Some people have stated that $975 sounds like a lot of money, but when you factor in the lack of maintenance expenses, insurance fees and the general cost of upkeep, that monthly fee is quite similar to the total cost of ownership of vehicles at this price point," Hord explained. "The benefit is that you're not locked into a specific vehicle for a three-year lease or a 60 month financing term. There's no commitment beyond the first 30 days and subscribers can cancel any time they'd like." For subscribers looking for a more luxurious experience, a $1,495 Adventurer Tier with unlimited flips and higher MSRP vehicles is also available.

Drivers looking to sign up can visit www.drivekeeler.com beginning today. The website includes fleet information and a form to submit contact information if they are interested in becoming one of Drive Keeler's "First 30." These first 30 subscribers will have their joining fee waived as a special incentive for being one of the first to experience the service. Billing does not begin until a user has taken delivery of their first vehicle.

"We're thrilled to be the first to bring a subscription service of this type to the State of New York," Hord said. "The ability to effortlessly swap your vehicle to fit your needs is an exciting and unique way to address the ever-changing needs of drivers and we look forward to sharing it with everyone when our Drive Keeler Concierges deliver our first 'flips' in late May."

Keeler Motor Car Company is located on Route 7 in Latham, NY and provides sales and service for Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vans, BMW, Honda, and MINI vehicles. The dealership is also home to Keeler Pre-Owned, the Keeler Collision Center, and Keeler Pro Detail.

