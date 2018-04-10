Keeping More of a Home's Equity When Selling Can Meaningfully Impact an Overall Financial Portfolio

TYSONS, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia-based real estate broker and tech company UpsideDoor announced that it helped clients save $216,910 in brokerage fees in the first quarter of 2018 and will be putting an additional $221,075 back in the pockets of homeowners by the end of this month.

"We are excited about our record first quarter and that we continue to help homeowners keep more of the equity they have earned," said CEO and founder Bobby Saini. "We think it costs too much to sell a home, but realize that most people don't have the time or resources to successfully do it on their own. To help homeowners keep more of their equity, we built a highly efficient full-service brokerage. Our process and technology platform is specifically designed around how people shop for homes today."

Much of the $1.3 trillion in annual residential real estate sales are still completed with the assistance of a traditional brokerage. Despite massive changes in how home buyers find homes today, home sellers still pay brokerages as much as six percent of their home's sale price. For someone selling a $700,000 home, they can end up paying a staggering $42,000 in broker fees.

Clara Conti sold her Great Falls, Virginia, home with UpsideDoor in March and ended up saving $25,000. "The savings from selling with UpsideDoor instead of the traditional way was huge," said Ms. Conti. "With kids heading to college, keeping more of our home's equity was important to our family's financial plan."

"As tax day approaches, people are thinking about how to best manage their financial portfolio," said Mr. Saini. "Home equity represents 70 percent of the average American's net worth. Our company is dedicated to helping homeowners keep more of their equity."

UpsideDoor is committed to helping homeowners keep more of their equity when selling a home. By focusing on how people shop for homes today, the company has reimagined the full-service brokerage experience, allowing them to pass thousands in savings on to customers. The Virginia-based company has raised capital from prominent local angel investors the CIT Gap Fund and Kiddar Capital.

