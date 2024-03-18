Keller Daycare Center Lawsuit Alleges Aggressive Handling of Toddlers

Daycare injury lawyers at The Button Law Firm claim Park Vista Children's Academy endangered toddler and violated Texas childcare laws

KELLER, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents of a 23-month-old girl are suing Park Vista Children's Academy in Keller, alleging caregivers mistreated their daughter and used inappropriate discipline tactics at the daycare center in August 2023. The lawsuit filed by Brooke and Jeffrey Napier raises concerns about the safety and well-being of children enrolled at the center. Per the complaint, the Napier's daughter, along with other classmates, were victims of abusive behavior including pushing, shoving, and aggressive handling such as being yanked by one arm.

An investigation by the Texas Health and Human Services Child-Care Licensing Division uncovered video surveillance footage that showed a Park Vista Children's Academy caregiver roughly handling the Napier's daughter for more than 20 minutes, according to the complaint. The suit states video captured the caregiver yanking the girl's arm and pushing her into a classroom door for timeout. When the crying toddler attempted to move away, the caregiver shoved her head against a wall. Later in the video, the Park Vista Children's Academy worker continued to grab the little girl by one arm and forced her to the ground, where she landed on her stomach. The toddler attempted to crawl away, but was pushed backwards into a wall, spanked on the leg, and pushed on her face, per the complaint. The toddler is visibly fearful and upset throughout the ordeal.

"No parent should have to endure the torment of discovering their child was subjected to such abusive treatment," says Brooke Napier. "The revelations of how Park Vista Children's Academy treated our daughter have left us angry and heartbroken."

Despite Park Vista Children's Academy marketing itself to parents as having a "safe and healthy environment," the state's investigation found abusive treatment of children was common at the daycare center, according to the suit. Following the incident involving the Napier's daughter, the state cited the daycare center for abusing a child by using corporal and prohibited punishment tactics that included grabbing and pulling the toddler. The daycare center also had 12 previous violations: yelling at children, failing to use good judgment, grabbing children in a rough manner, and using prohibited punishment methods.

"This lawsuit is a necessary step to hold Park Vista Children's Academy accountable for the repeated abuse and inappropriate discipline tactics inflicted upon innocent children like our clients' daughter," says daycare injury attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm, who represents the Napier family. "Video footage doesn't lie, and frankly, it is hard to watch grown adults who are responsible for the well-being of children mistreat them."

The case is Brooke Napier and Jeffrey Napier, Individually and as parents and next friends of N.N., a minor child, vs. Arka Keller Investments, LLC, d/b/a Park Vista Children's Academy; and Arka Park Vista Educators, LLC, Cause No. 048-351072-24 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About The Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm