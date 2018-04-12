Keller Williams, Sold by Eric Team Launches Community Shield Program to Deliver Savings Benefits to Community Service Personnel

CHESTERFIELD, Mich., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams, Sold by Eric Team launched a new website dedicated to their Community Shield program, which provides community citizens, called Community Stars, discounted savings when purchasing a home. Community Stars will need to register online on the new mobile-friendly website, www.communityshieldmi.org.

Sold by Eric Team Launches Community Shield Program Community Shield Program to Deliver Savings Benefits to Community Service Personnel

Eric Jurmo, Owner of Sold by Eric Team, knew this was a program he had to start, "I was a Detroit Firefighter for 12 years and in 2010 I was seriously injured in a building collapse. People from all over came to my families aid to help us through the many months of being in the hospital and all the surgeries to finally get home. They donated so much food, money and time modifying things at my home to make our life easier. I always knew I was going to do something to give back to other people that are always there to step up and help others in need. That's why we created Community Shield! To give back to those who give so much every day!"

The Community Shield program will help Community Stars save an average of $3,500 per transaction when buying or selling a home. It's our way of giving thanks to those who go above and beyond for our communities.

This program offers valuable savings on all real estate services offered by the Keller Williams, Sold by Eric Team. Community Stars are anyone in the following occupations:

Police Officers

Firefighters

EMS

Veterans

Teachers

Medical Professionals

About Sold By Eric Team: Eric Jurmo & the Sold By Eric Team are fully committed to making the process of buying or selling a home as stress free as possible. As a Detroit Firefighter, Eric Jurmo spent many years saving homes and lives. Injured in the line of duty, he had to find a new profession. What he found was a new passion: Real Estate. That was 12 years ago, and Eric has never looked back. He's sold over 100 homes a year for the last 6 years, putting him in the top 1% of Realtors in Michigan. He's recognized by Hour Magazine as one of the top agents in Metro-Detroit. He's a Zillow All-star and Trulia Pro. He has been awarded an Angie's List super service award. www.soldbyericteam.com. Owner: Eric Jurmo, Sold By Eric Team. Phone: 800-487-2240. soldbyericteam@gmail.com

Images available upon request

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fallon Staropoli, MARKIT

193249@email4pr.com

Phone: 248.270.9305

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keller-williams-sold-by-eric-team-launches-community-shield-program-to-deliver-savings-benefits-to-community-service-personnel-300628756.html

SOURCE Sold by Eric Team

Related Links

http://www.soldbyericteam.com

