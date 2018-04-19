Kelley Blue Book Brazil Reports Double-Digit Site Traffic Growth Since Q4 2017 Launch

"With the launch of Kelley Blue Book in the southern hemisphere's largest economy, we continue to expand our global footprint of providing car buyers and sellers with trusted vehicle values, fair pricing and automotive expertise, to make confident purchasing decisions," said Dan Ingle, vice president of international business development for Kelley Blue Book. "Kelley Blue Book is setting the standard for pricing transparency in the Brazilian car market, leveraging the successful blueprint we've built in the U.S."

KBB.com.br is powered by Kelley Blue Book's global valuation engine, and like the U.S., leverages the Kelley Blue Book™ Price Advisor to provide shoppers with trusted new and used-car pricing based on actual market conditions. Visitors have free access to trade-in, private party, used-car retail and new-car retail pricing data, helping car buyers make the best possible purchase decision. Since October 2017, visitors on kbb.com.br have generated nearly 5 million pricing valuations.

In addition to its trusted pricing information, Kelley Blue Book Brazil offers auto intenders and enthusiasts with an array of news, advice, review and video content developed by the Kelley Blue Book Brazil Editorial team, which is led by award-winning Brazilian journalist Gustavo Henrique Ruffo. Consumer reviews, vehicle comparisons, and classified listings through a relationship with iCarros, the leading provider of automotive listings in Brazil, also are available on KBB.com.br.

Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in Portugal in early 2017. Additional launches are planned for other key global markets in 2019. For more information about Kelley Blue Book Brazil, visit www.kbb.com.br.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in 2017. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

