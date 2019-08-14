KENCO Innovates Unique Post and Reposting Website to Help Bloggers and Researchers Send Faster Reposts With Correctly Cited Source Material

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KENCO (https://repostersblog.site/) recently introduced a new concept that creates and publishes blogs by using a simple copy-and-paste method. Bloggers and researchers can now repost pre-approved content from other sources as desired, after filling in a few required fields and supplying a small amount of additional information in a pre-set blank digital form. KENCO reviews and corrects each post before allowing it to go live for readers, and is offering a limited-time, rewards-based introductory promo offer for new users.

What Is a Repost?

KENCO BLOG©

Reposts are information forwarded from sources which are not the intellectual property of the individual doing the reposting. Various examples include: online news, press releases from the newswire, government agencies, religious organizations, non-profits, entertainers, social media sites, financial organizations and many more. These entities produce and publish information for public consumption that is often reposted dozens of times, though the entities generally go uncredited as the source for the original information.

The KENCO Solution

KENCO offers a unique first blogging post and repost service. After receiving permission from the original authors and publishers, bloggers and researchers simply fill out the submission forms and required fields on the KENCO site, supply other information, and then submit exact copies of the articles to be reposted with URL links back to the original material. KENCO receives and processes these reposts via email.

KENCO's custom blog website strips and prepares blog contents and makes them text to speech readable and compatible with readers like Alexa, Google AI and future text to speech readers. KENCO also corrects grammar and punctuation, replaces offensive language with asterisks to protect young readers/listeners, and provides links back to the original articles. No content is ever lost in the process.

Permission to Repost

Though governments, organizations and churches often do not have the time, resources or inclination to pursue such misuses of intellectual property, using their published information without proper attribution is intellectually dishonest, and may also be illegal in many cases. Bloggers and writers must have permission from the original authors and publishers before using any such information.

Promotional Rewards

For each approved and published blog and/or repost, KENCO is offering an introductory promotion. Valued at approximately $1 per post/repost, rewards are chosen by the poster. These rewards include Factory Sealed DVD movies, "gently used" Music CDs and many more items from Ken's "Personal Collections." SHOP my Collections - https://the-cryptoman.com.

To qualify, participants are required to register and login to the KENCO website and submit an approved post/repost. Rewards are available after publication of the post.

Reposting has become a widely accepted form of supporting evidence for writers and is now often used in many blogs and articles. Learn more about KENCO's reposting promo offer HERE.

About The-CryptoMan, Inc. dba KENCO©

Founder Ken Sliger has always been at the forefront of the computer revolution, as well as the digitization of knowledge and currency. And now, KENCO is the origin point for a wide variety of endeavors that seek to help individuals navigate this ever-growing digital world. KENCO maintains an excited interest in helping others find their way in an often-fluctuating digital landscape, with tools and approaches that are both innovative and easy to use.

