Kenna Security Honored in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards®

Kenna Security's CTO and co-founder, Ed Bellis, was named the Gold Winner in the CTO of the Year and in the Security Debate categories. The Kenna Security Platform was recognized as a Silver Award winner for the Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management along with the SaaS/Cloud Solutions categories; it was also named a Bronze Award winner in the Risk Management and Cyber Security Vendor Achievement of the Year categories.

"It is an honor to receive Info Security Products Guide's recognition, which further validates Kenna Security's innovative approach to cybersecurity," said Ed Bellis, co-founder and CTO of Kenna Security. "The breadth of the awards we received is a testament to the value that the Kenna Security Platform delivers to our customers and validates the need for the market to move to a proactive, risk-based approach to security."

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on April 16, 2018 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical. For more information, visit kennasecurity.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

