Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) Announces Conference Call & Webcast on Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

09:09 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 3, 2018

Listen via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com

Select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events"

Replay available through June 2, 2018

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 11,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2017. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-nyse-kmt-announces-conference-call--webcast-on-third-quarter-fiscal-2018-results-300634383.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kennametal.com

Also from this source

Mar 13, 2018, 16:45 ET Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global...

Mar 06, 2018, 16:45 ET Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) Announces Conference Call & Webcast on Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

09:09 ET