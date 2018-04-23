PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 3, 2018
Listen via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com
Select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events"
Replay available through June 2, 2018
Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 11,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2017. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-nyse-kmt-announces-conference-call--webcast-on-third-quarter-fiscal-2018-results-300634383.html
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
Share this article