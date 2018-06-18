Kennenbunkport Resort Collection Books Infor Hospitality

After deciding Infor HMS, the teams at Infor and the resort began to plan the implementation strategy and train for the go-live day – where eight properties successfully went live at the same time. In total, the teams have transitioned 239 rooms between the nine hotels, including integrations between other systems like Digital Alchemy, Windsurfer, Duetto, Merchant Link, and Micros.

"When we began looking for a new back office system to better support our needs at the resort, we instantly knew it was going to be a fit after meeting with the team at Infor. The team understood our extremely unique needs, and after time it felt like a friend was helping us implement this new software," said Heather Strout, Director of Revenue Management and Project Manager for the implementation, Kennenbunkport Resort Collection. "As a seasonal business, it is absolutely critical that we get everything right during our peak season. With one busy season under our belt using Infor, we could not be happier with the support and outcome of our selection."

Infor HMS provides a centralized, unified look at guests and business performance and offers tools and features to help hotels reach high-value customers through the right channel-and with the right room at the right price, regardless of their size. Supported by powerful analytics, the solution also helps users quickly comprehend statistical information and gain real-world insights through data they are already collecting.

"In today's world, hotels need to have technology on the backend that is supporting a high-touch, guest-centric environment, whether it's a large global chain, or small independent hotel," said Stewart Applbaum, executive vice president, Infor. "Infor solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of the hospitality industry – from ever-changing room rates to managing guest preferences. For a seasonal operation such as Kennenbunkport, having organization-wide visibility and support is critical to provide the best guest experiences possible."

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

