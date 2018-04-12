Kentik Granted US Patent for Core Network Analytics Technology

"The drive for digital transformation is causing a massive surge in network utilization and complexity," said Avi Freedman, co-inventor, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "To keep users engaged and revenue flowing, organizations demanded a modern and scalable approach to network management and Kentik responded."

Legacy network tools often fail to produce desirable results because they lack the speed, scalability, and intelligence required to handle modern environments. Kentik's patented technology easily ingests an enriched variety of unsummarized network data in real time, and then delivers immediate answers to complex operational questions across trillions of data points. With KDE, traffic and performance data from an organization's entire infrastructure can now be fused into a unified and actionable view and stored for months at high resolution. KDE also enables deep forensic look-back into a network's past performance, availability, and security incidents cost-effectively and while outperforming traditional appliance-based and open-source tools.

Kentik Detect adds value to some of the largest data networks in the world including service providers, web and SaaS companies, and enterprises in the financial, banking, and media sectors. The company has more patents pending and customer uptake is strong.

About Kentik

Kentik is the modern network traffic intelligence company. Kentik turns network traffic – trillions of digital footprints – into real-time intelligence for both business and technical operations. Network operators, engineers, and security teams choose Kentik to manage and optimize the performance, security, and potential of their networks and their business. Kentik is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. More news and information can be found at kentik.com and @KentikInc on Twitter.

