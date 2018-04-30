Kentucky Derby Online Betting Platform Unveiled as Newly Designed Mobile Friendly Website in Anticipation of 2018 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the 144th annual Run for the Roses, BBNB media recently overhauled its popular betting website Kentucky Derby Online Betting (KDOB) (www.kentucky-derby-online-betting.com) in preparation for the race. Geared for the PC as well as mobile, the electronic betting platform is poised to become a hub for all online thoroughbred betting needs. Featuring a list of the top online racebooks, KDOB is prepared to handle betting on the running at Churchill Downs on May 5th, as well as later wagers and information for the rest of the triple crown.

Kentucky Derby Online Betting

KDOB's newly designed website streamlines the most popular betting platforms in a prioritized and easy-to-find way. The page opens with the top three ranked racebooks along with links to each site. In addition to offering horse-betting information, KDOB had a few extra tips to help with choosing between the top racebooks. Listed in order of popularity by Sportsbook Rating, each racebook comes with a list of extra betting features. Bettors from the U.S. are urged to take note of which racebooks offer signup bonuses for using Bitcoin or credit cards.

KDOB contains a complete list of betting odds for the May 5th race, with constant updates as those odds change over the coming days. The Kentucky Derby favorites for this year include Teeth of the Dog, at 30-1 odds; Danza at 25-1, who has been likened to I'll Have Another; and Tapiture at 20-1. Tapiture hails from the same camp as Bodemeister, winner of the 2012 Arkansas Derby and sire of 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming.

"This is going to be the closest and most bet-on Kentucky Derby since 2011," KDOB predicted.

This year's excitement is already building before the first leg of the Triple Crown with buzz surrounding Ride On Curlin, offspring of 2007 Preakness winner, Curlin. Ride On Curlin is currently sitting at 12-1 odds. Visit KDOB for more information on the fascinating stories and odds of other horses like Bolt d'Oro, as well as the decision to keep Quip out of the Kentucky Derby in favor of the Preakness and betting odds for My Boy Jack.

