Kentucky's 50-plus Voters Voice Concerns about Retirement Security and Increasing Rx Prices

Retirement Security: 66% - Agree next governor should restore the pension and retirement income tax exclusion to $41,110 from the current $31,110. Among current retirees, only 25% are very confident they have enough money saved for their retirement.

Prescription Drug Prices: 88% - Believe drug companies make too much profit.

72% feel that candidates' positions on rising prescription drug costs are very important.

88% of voters 50+ believe that prescription drug companies make too much profit.

84% think that elected officials are doing too little to address the high cost of prescription drugs.

83% think drug companies have influence over their governor and state legislators.

"Kentucky's next governor needs to have a plan to address the top issues for Kentuckians and especially voters age 50-plus. They vote in every election. This survey cuts across political parties and confirms what we hear from our volunteers, members and their families. Kentuckians pay too much for prescription drugs and fear one illness could bankrupt their lives," said AARP Kentucky volunteer State President Charlotte Whittaker (Hartford, Ky).

Earlier this year, AARP released its exclusive On-on-One video voter guide online featuring interviews with candidates for governor: Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin. AARP has a 36 year record of non-partisan voter engagement to inform voters on the issues. AARP does not endorse candidates or Parties. AARP encourage voters to be informed and vote on November 5, 2019.

The AARP 2019 Kentucky Gubernatorial Election Survey was conducted by American Directions Research Group (ADRG) among registered voters of Kentucky age 50+. ADRG completed 800 telephone interviews (480 via landline telephones and 320 via cell phone). The interviews were conducted in English by ADRG from August 15, 2019 to August 25, 2019. The data was collected using a registered voter list. A total of 800 completed interviews resulted in a margin of error of ± 3.46% at the 95% level of confidence.

The report is available https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/politics/info-2019/2019-kentucky-election-survey.html

SOURCE AARP - Kentucky