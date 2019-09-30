Kenya Home Appliances Market Outlook Industry Analysis Opportunity Evaluation Report 2014-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kenya Home Appliances Market Outlook Industry Analysis Opportunity Evaluation 2014-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kenya home appliances Market attained a value of USD 184.48 Million in 2018 which is expected to increase to USD 363.92 Million by the end of 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.88%.



The demand for home appliances in Kenya is increasing on account of significant rise in per capita disposable income coupled with an influx of high end appliances in the country. In volume terms, Kenya registered sales of around 403.16 Thousand Units in 2018. The demand for home appliances is increasing on the back of significant growth in working women population. An increase in the number of women working population is driving the demand for the appliances such as Washing Machine and Refrigerators that assists women with the household chores.



Economic transformation and increasing number of home appliances local manufacturers and thus appliances penetration across the country is driving the home appliances market significantly and is anticipated to grow subsequently over the forecast period. Additionally, the Kenya washing machines market reached 402.36 Thousand Units in 2018.



Rapid urbanization coupled with rising middle class population is responsible for the growth of Kenya home appliances market. Television segment accounts for the maximum share accounting for 40.84% in the year 2018. Growth in the segment is transmuted on account of rising urbanization and increasing consumer purchasing capacity which in turn drives the demand for the technologically advanced products like Smart TVs



Unemployment rate statistics released by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' 2015/2016 Labour Force Basic Report state that Kenya's unemployment rate has steadily declined over past 10 years falling to 7.4% in 2016. The country's overall employment to population ratio increased to 71.6 per cent in 2016, from 69.3 per cent as recorded in the 2009.



This rise in employment ratio lately has resulted in significant increase in disposable income of the middle class population across the region. Consequently, the adoption rate of home appliances across the country is significantly expanding which is anticipated to propel further during the forthcoming years.



Additionally, home appliances demand in Kenya increased over the past few years on the back of rapid growth of an affluent middle class in the recent years. A strengthening Kenyan economy on account of a stable government is contributing to the rise in demand across different segments of the appliances segments.



Moreover, Increasing working women population across the country is leading to a rise in adoption of refrigerators and washing machines in the Kenya. Moreover, increasing urban population across the country is anticipated to display higher adoption rate and substantial growth in home appliances market revenue over the forecast period.



