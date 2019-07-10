Kering To Open A New State-Of-The-Art New Jersey Operations Center

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kering, the global luxury Group, is pleased to announce the development of its new operations center in Wayne, New Jersey.

The Group is ushering in a new operating model, with a substantial reorganization and streamlining of its current logistics footprint, with new investments in the US, Asia, and Italy.

Kering is building its state-of-the-art office, repair and distribution center in Wayne, New Jersey to replace its current facility in Secaucus. The new development, located at 150 Totowa Road, is under construction on a 31.8-acre property. The resulting modern facility will serve as the company's North American operations center.

In addition to the 770,000 square-foot distribution center, the building will hold an 80,000 square-foot office area with the total interior space measuring over 400,000 square-feet. The development will also include a 17,500 square-foot repair center for its products.

On track to open in 2020, Kering will apply for LEED Gold certification for the building upon its completion, reinforcing the Group's commitment to sustainability and dedication to fostering a higher quality-of-life in workspaces.

This construction project is the second largest structure in Wayne township and joins other redevelopment efforts in the area.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

