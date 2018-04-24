Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Award selections are based on four factors, including creativity, feasibility, collaboration, and bottom-line impact. John Deere created the supplier innovation awards in 2010 to promote innovation in the company's supply base and recognize suppliers who think creatively.

"Kespry and John Deere share a mutual drive to transform industrial work for the better," said George Mathew, Chairman and CEO of Kespry. "Together with John Deere, we are helping companies across the construction sector boost productivity when it comes to planning, bidding and managing earthwork projects. We're also increasing worker safety by enabling drone operators to capture aerial information without having to enter hazardous environments. We're very pleased to work with a visionary company like John Deere and are honored to receive this prestigious award."

To learn more, visit: http://www.kespry.com/

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Fluor, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

