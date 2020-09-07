Key Competitor Analysis in the Global Vulnerability Management Market 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vulnerability management market holds true to 4 foundational principles - identify vulnerabilities (discovery), prioritize based on severity and risk, communicate vulnerability status and risk to all relevant parties (reporting), and recommend a proper response - while simultaneously building complementary functionality and creating partnerships that leverage the advances in data analytics and cloud networking.

With data now driving the business world, enterprises are looking for systems that serve the entire business: security, IT, operations, and executives. To serve these new constituents, vulnerability management systems must dig wider and deeper for more relevant data to apply context and present the enhanced data in a language that each group understands. This requires new levels of assessment that leverage a much broader data source in order to calculate risk and business impact, and determine proper prioritization.

Suppliers are expanding their portfolios, but where they cannot or choose not to expand they are creating more open integration with third-party providers. Larger suppliers are also moving fast toward building a platform approach to cybersecurity with vulnerability management as its core foundational technology.

The research radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the research methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the research radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Research Radar

3. Companies to Action

Beyond Security

Digital Defense Inc.

F-Secure

Greenbone Networks

Outpost24

Qualys

Rapid7

Skybox Security

Tenable

Tripwire

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Research Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Research Radar

6. Research Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oirno4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

